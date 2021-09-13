JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 176,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Finally, South State Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 536,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $477.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

