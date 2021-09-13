JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

