JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JDIV opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.