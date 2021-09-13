Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,330 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,395 shares of company stock worth $4,297,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $69.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

