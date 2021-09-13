Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.24 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 483,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.