Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JMXXF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Jupiter Mines has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Ltd. engages in operating Tshipi Manganese Mine in South Africa and the sale of manganese ore. It also holds interest in Central Yilgarn Iron project. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

