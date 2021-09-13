JUST Price Reaches $0.0811 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $183.41 million and $146.91 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00076026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00120801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00173876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,208.59 or 1.00146898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.61 or 0.07191519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00888904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

