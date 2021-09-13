Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $220,224. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

