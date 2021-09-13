Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.57.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $282.37 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 213.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

