KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $39.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in KBR by 100,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $4,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in KBR by 698.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares during the period.

KBR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 38,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,898. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

