KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.