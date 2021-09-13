Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $99,255.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
