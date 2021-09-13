Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $99,255.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kemper by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

