Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

