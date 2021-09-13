King DAG Market Capitalization Tops $17.23 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. King DAG has a market cap of $17.23 million and $31,260.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042890 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

