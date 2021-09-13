Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.07. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 630 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
