Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.07. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 630 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

