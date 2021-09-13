KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

