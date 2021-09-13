Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.72 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.