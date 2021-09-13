KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $594.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.