KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Thomas Keith Todd Buys 3,224 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £773.76 ($1,010.92).

Thomas Keith Todd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Thomas Keith Todd acquired 8,001 shares of KRM22 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,160.27 ($2,822.41).

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thomas Keith Todd acquired 9,999 shares of KRM22 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).

LON KRM opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. The company has a market cap of £6.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. KRM22 Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

