Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 152,470 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 696,596 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

