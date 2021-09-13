Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

