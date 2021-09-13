Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head to Head Comparison

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 9.69 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -22.08

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitchells & Butlers and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -38.38% -59.81% -19.77%

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

