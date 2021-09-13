Lake Street Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

