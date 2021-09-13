Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 188,834 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.