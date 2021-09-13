Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.