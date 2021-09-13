Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $2,176,924.12 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.