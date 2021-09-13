Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.20

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1196056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
