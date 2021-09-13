Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.20

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1196056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.