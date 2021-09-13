Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.36. Leslie’s shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 9,492 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

