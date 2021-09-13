Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 9,521 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70.

Quantum stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quantum by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Quantum by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

