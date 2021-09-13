LGCY Network Market Cap Hits $219.48 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $219.48 million and $7.82 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

