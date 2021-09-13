Liberum Capital Raises Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Price Target to GBX 450

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.57. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £615.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

