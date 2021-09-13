Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,815 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

