Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $160.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

