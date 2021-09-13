Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

