Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

