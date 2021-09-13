LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LIVN opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

