Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 120,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.