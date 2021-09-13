Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 88.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $345.88 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.