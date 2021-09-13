Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,261,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.13. 22,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,756. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

