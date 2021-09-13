Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

