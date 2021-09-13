Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,948 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 353.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

