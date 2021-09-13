Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.