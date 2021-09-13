Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of PI opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,943 shares of company stock worth $455,784 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

