Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,888 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

