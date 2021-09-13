Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 377,200 shares of company stock valued at $27,372,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

