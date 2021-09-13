Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6,522.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.72. 118,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.