Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $460.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

