Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $446.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of lululemon have risen year to date, the stock may come under pressure in the near term owing to industry-wide supply-chain challenges. The company’s supply-chain has been impacted by the pandemic-led factory closures, congestion at ports and reduced airfreight capacity, which impacted gross margin to some extent in second-quarter fiscal 2021 and are likely to continue persist in the quarters ahead. It also witnessed a slowdown in e-commerce growth rate in the fiscal second quarter from the pandemic-led momentum in the year-ago quarter. It is also facing SG&A deleverage on a two-year basis, which are likely to continue in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company’s robust surprise trend continued in the fiscal second quarter on robust response for its products, store productivity and continued digital momentum.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

