Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $85.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

