ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 316.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.